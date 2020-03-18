Rs6b sanctioned for bridge construction in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned Rs6 billion funds for constructing a bridge.

The structure would not only link divided population of Torghar but would also cut the travel time by an hour between Peshawar and erstwhile a tribal belt of the Mansehra district. “Thanks to the provincial government which sanctioned Rs6 billion funds for the construction of the bridge over the Indus River. On completion, the project would bring to an end the travelling mess in the district,” Member Provincial Assembly Laiq Mohammad Khan, chairman, District Development Advisory Committee, Torghar, told reporters in Oghi on Tuesday. The Awami National Party government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had approved the mega-development project after changing the tribal status of Torghar to a settled district through a presidential order in the year 2011. The legislator said the bridge would be built at the Kotkay area and the work would be launched soon. “It would link the district headquarters Judbah with Hassanzai and Mera Madakheil as the Indus River divides the two areas,” said the lawmaker. He said currently people of Mera Madakheil and Hassanzai reach Judbah after a five-hour journey through ferryboats and having no land link with their district headquarters. Laiq Mohammad Khan said the bridge was a highly important project in the history of Torghar. He hoped that would bring prosperity for the local people.