PML-N leader claims support for Hazara province

MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara Chairman Sardar Yusuf claimed that parliamentary leaders of all opposition parties in National Assembly had agreed to support Hazara province’s resolution in the lower house of the parliament.

“We are in contact with PTI for Hazara province resolution’s support both in Senate and National Assembly. If the PTI doesn’t agree, we would never support south Punjab province’s resolution expected to be moved by it in both houses shortly,” Yusuf, who is central senior vice president of PML-N and former federal minister.

The representatives of other opposition parties and PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohammad Sajjad Awan were also present. Yusuf said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also supportive of Hazara province and his party’ lawmakers from Hazara had submitted a resolution for the Hazara province with National Assembly secretariat.

“While speaking at a public gathering in Abbottabad, Imran Khan had announced to give Hazara the status of a province if his party came into power. Now it is a good time to fulfil his commitment with people,” said Yusuf.

He said PTI couldn’t secure two-thirds majority in both upper and lower houses. He said if the ruling party is sincere to create south Punjab province, then it should come forward to secure opposition’s support for creation of both Hazara and south Punjab province.