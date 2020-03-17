Coronavirus measures: Groom booked in Multan for arranging Valima ceremony

MULTAN: The city district administration has launched a crackdown on wedding ceremonies and marriage halls, violating coronavirus advisory and registered an FIR against a groom on Monday, officials said.

The groom was standing outside a marriage hall to welcome guests coming to attend his Valima when Sital Mari police removed all tents. Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak ordered a crackdown against the marriage hall after imposing section 144 to avoid mix gathering favoring ample environment to promote chances of coronavirus spread, officials said. The city district administration officials and heavy continents of Sital Marri police led by additional deputy commissioner revenue and corona focal person Muhammad Tayyab Khan reached at Nasir Public School where a Walima ceremony was in progress.

The officials removed tents to avoid public gathering in connection with coronavirus spread. The Sital Marri police registered an FIR against school principal Bilal Dogar and groom Rana Yasir. The corona focal person appealed to citizens to avoid participating ceremonies at public places. The corona virus can be defeated through adopting meaningful measures and masses should adopt protective measures instead of terrifying, he added. The city district administration has set up a control room at the deputy commissioner office that would continue to work round the clock, he told.

Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting, Commissioner Shanul Haq said that an organised network of surveillance and training of doctors and paramedical staff had been completed. The section 144 had been imposed for three weeks, restricting marriage halls, educational institutions, universities, tuition centers and religious seminaries to operate, he told.

All types of gatherings have been strictly restricted for the next three weeks, he said. The divisional administration has ordered a crackdown on stockists creating black marketing of hand sanitisers and surgical masks, he said.