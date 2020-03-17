15 shops gutted

FAISALABAD: About fifteen shops in Landa Bazaar were reduced to ashes due to a short circuit on Sunday night.A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a fire erupted in a shop of Landa Bazaar at Rajbah Road outside Jhang Bazaar and the blaze engulfed more than two dozen shops of the market. On receiving information, six firefighter vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The goods inside the shops were gutted, but there was no loss of life in the incident. The police are investigating.

94 criminals arrested: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested 94 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district during the past 24 hours.The police also arrested 22 drug traffickers and recovered 320 liters liquor and 3.83kg hashish from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 10 illicit weapon holders and recovered seven pistols, a revolver and two repeater guns from their possession. The police also nabbed 62 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 121,040, 20 mobile phones and other material from their possession. Further investigation is under way.