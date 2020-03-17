German jihadist’s widow charged

BERLIN: A German-Tunisian woman who married a German rapper turned Islamic State fighter and who kept a child slave in Syria has been charged with crimes against humanity, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

The woman, named as Omaima A., is widely known for having been the wife of notorious German-Ghanaian rapper and IS jihadist Denis Cuspert, who went by the stage name Deso Dogg.

Arrested in September in Hamburg, she now faces a slew of charges over her membership of the extremist group.—