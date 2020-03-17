Nafisa Shah defends Sindh govt over COVID-19 prevention

SUKKUR: Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party and MNA Nafisa Shah Jillani on Sunday said Sindh government has taken all possible measures to protect people from the infectious Coronavirus and setup isolation units in various cities.

While talking to media persons during her visit to an isolation ward for Coronavirus patients set up at Civil Hospital Khairpur, Nafisa Shah remarked that the federal government could not fulfill its responsibilities to take any sufficient step to prevent spreading the virus in the country as the cases are emerging on daily basis.

Nafisa Shah suggested the Prime Minister and his cabinet to wake up to take the virus seriously and do something to protect people suffering from the contagious disease. She demanded probe into the matter of exporting 200 million face masks when the country was at a threat of Corona virus outbreak.

The PPP MNA Nafisa Shah sarcastically said even a terrorist would have suspended his activities for awhile if any untoward situation posed but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) continued targeting the politicians despite emergency situation in the country after the Coronavirus outbreak. She said arresting the editor-in-chief of Jang/Geo groups Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman was beyond the comprehension.