Upgrading of school demanded in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The people of Kunder Hassanzai tehsil of the Torghar have demanded the government to upgrade a local middle school to a higher level. “There is no high school for boys as well as for girls in the entire tehsil. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should upgrade the only middle school in Darbani,” Qasim Khan Akazai, told a news conference in Oghi on Monday. A group of locals led by Akazai told reporters that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government acclaimed much of its revolutionary steps for education but the situation on the ground was to the contrary. “Unfortunately, most of the students quit education just because of the apathy by the government,” he complained. He said the literacy rate of the girl education in the entire district, particularly in Kunder Hassanzai tehsil was near zero. “The government should not only upgrade this middle school but also sanction required teachers and other staff so that students passing middle standards education could continue education without any waste of time,” said Qasim.