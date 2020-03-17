Police conduct operation under tenancy law

Rawalpindi:On instructions of CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis, Police conduct a search operation in different areas of the city under tenancy law and check respective documents of tenants.

In heading of SP Pothohar Syed Ali, search operation was conducted in different areas of Rawalpindi specifically in the limits of Mogah Police station, Airport police station, Civil Lines Police station and Racecourse Police station.

During search operation heavy contingent of police, including ladies police personnel and officials of other law enforcement agencies also participate in the search operation.