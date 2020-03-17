close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

Moot to discuss exam schedule today

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

Islamabad: In view of the threat of COVID-19 in the country and resultant closure of education institutions across the country, a video conference meeting has been scheduled under the Chairmanship of Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT) today (Tuesday) at 10am to discuss the future course of action regarding the schedule of examinations including Cambridge examination.

All the provincial education ministers and education secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, Chairman, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad Secretary, IBCC, Islamabad are expected to attend this video conference meeting.

