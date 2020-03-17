SA’s PSL delayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has cancelled top-flight football with immediate effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza said on Monday. Sixty-two people have contracted the virus as of 1300 GMT Monday, according to health officials in the most industrialised African country, with no deaths reported.
