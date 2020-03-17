close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 17, 2020

SA’s PSL delayed

Sports

AFP
March 17, 2020

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has cancelled top-flight football with immediate effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza said on Monday. Sixty-two people have contracted the virus as of 1300 GMT Monday, according to health officials in the most industrialised African country, with no deaths reported.

Latest News

More From Sports