Remand of ex-SSP, co-accused extended

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Monday extended five-day physical remand of former SSP Mufakhar Adeel accused of killing former assistant attorney-general Shahbaz.

The court granted physical remand of one Assad Bhatti, co-accused of the SSP for the same period. Police produced both the accused before the court and sought extension in physical remand to carry out further investigation. The court while accepting the appeal of prosecution extended physical remand of the accused SSP while granting first time five-day physical remand of the co-accused Assad Bhatti.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week Mufakhar had surrendered to the police. The SSP was hiding in Gilgit Baltistan for a month. Police claim that the SSP after his surrender confessed that he first strangled the law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum. Sources claim that Mufakhar murdered former law officer in the name of honour, allegedly Shahbaz had illicit relations with the wife of the police officer. The accused planned murder of Shahbaz in connivance with his mutual friend Asad Bhatti. Police claimed that the SSP confessed arranging a drum and acid from a local market and murdered the law officer in a house of Faisal Town which he had taken on a rent for the purpose. Mufakhar called his friend to the house, strangled him and burnt his body in an acid drum.

Later, the accused disposed of remains of the body in a drain. The police said the accused had different statements about disposing of remains of the body as some times he said that he had disposed of remains in a drain of Township area and sometimes said he dumped the remains in Rohi Drain.