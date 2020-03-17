close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

Nasir wins fifth PSA event in a row

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 17, 2020

KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal won his fifth PSA Satellite event since completing his ban as he clinched the title of One Step Diagnostic Sindh Open Squash Circuit-5 at SR Squash Complex here on Monday.

Nasir thrashed Waqas Mehboob 11-6, 11-5, 11-2 in 21 minutes in the final. Earlier, Nasir smashed Salman Saleem 11-1, 11-4, 11-4 in 19 minutes and Waqas beat Zahir Shah 8-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-7 in 30 minutes in the semi-finals. Usama Khan, the promoter, told media at the closing ceremony that they would make this Satellite Tour a regular feature of squash in Karachi.

