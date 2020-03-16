COMSATS, Lanka agree on better collaboration

Islamabad : Sri Lanka and COMSATS will deepen cooperation in various fields of science and technology to promote science-led sustainable development in the South.

This was pledged by a four-member delegation of the Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan, led by High Commissioner U L Niyas during their meeting with Dr M Junaid Zaidi, Executive Director, and other senior officials of COMSATS.

The delegation was on visit to COMSATS Secretariat.

The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is a founding member of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) an inter-governmental organization based in Islamabad, striving to promote South-South cooperation in the fields of science and technology. Dr. Zaidi apprised the High Commissioner of the ongoing activities and future plans of COMSATS.

In this regard, he acknowledged and appreciated the active involvement of the Industrial Technology Institute (ITI), Sri Lanka, in the international programmes and activities of the organization.

ITI is one of the 22 Centers of Excellence of COMSATS. Dr. Zaidi recalled his recent visits to Colombo and interactions with the Sri Lankan government officials aimed at enhancing collaboration in the areas of mutual interest.

He handed over relevant dossiers for the information of the High Commissioner.

Dr. Zaidi highlighted the Science and Technology capacity of the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), being its founding Rector, and shared details regarding postgraduate scholarships offered by the University for COMSATS Member States. He said postgraduate scholarships and postdoctoral fellowships are also available for COMSATS Member States at other Centres of Excellence in Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.