PML-N has ‘no objection over Bahawalpur province’

LIAQUATPUR: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had no objection over the proposed Bahawalpur province.

Talking to media at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan district, Abbasi said the PML-N had already submitted a resolution on the Bahawalpur province in the assembly.

He said the previous government of Nawaz Sharif addressed the power crisis and ended the load-shedding, adding the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had only been restricted to slogans and political victimisation of opponents.

In an earlier media talk, Abbasi had said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used for political engineering. The former premier, who had appeared before the accountability court in connection with the LNG reference, told the media that the NAB “uses only one method and that is to malign the people”.

He claimed that the accountability watchdog has paralysed the country and destroyed its economy. He also demanded for dissolving the bureau. Abbasi also called for the formation of a parliamentary committee on price hike in the country.