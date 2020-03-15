Dr Mubashir Hassan dies at 98

LAHORE: Former federal minister, veteran politician and a pioneer member of the Pakistan People's Party Dr Syed Mubashir Hassan died at 98 on Saturday after a protracted illness.

His funeral was attended by noted political and judicial figures like former governor Punjab Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar, PPP leaders Aslam Gill, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, senior journalist Iftikhar Ahmed, Barrister Amir Hassan, relatives and a large number of workers. Dr Mubashir had a unique privilege that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, first chairman of PPP, founded the Pakistan Peoples Party at his residence in November 1967. Just three years after that, the PPP emerged as the single largest party of West Pakistan in the general elections and Dr Mubashir was inducted as finance minister in the cabinet of prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. However, Dr Mubashir developed differences with ZAB's daughter Benazir Bhutto in 1988 and joined the PPP-Shaheed Bhutto, the party founded by Bhutto's son Mir Murtaza Bhutto. He remained a senior leader of the PPP-Shaheed Bhutto till his death. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his condolence on the death of Dr Mubashir Hasan, founder of Pakistan People's Party (PPP). On his twitter account, the president cherished his memories and admired late Hasan as a nationalist, committed and honest politician . He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. " I condole death of Dr Mubashir Hasan, a founder leader of PPP. A nationalist, committed & honest politician. I met him many times, and was his admirer. I remember reading his books, particularly ''The Mirage of Power''. A great man indeed, the president tweeted.