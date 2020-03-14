Training programme for ‘Aima’ concludes

Islamabad : The 100th training programme for ‘Aima-o-Khutba’ organised by Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) concluded here at the Faisal Masjid campus of the university.

This three months long course was attended by as many as 29 ‘Aima o Khutba’ hailing from various regions of the country.

The concluding session was also attended by Director General Dawah Academy, Dr. Tahir Mehmood, Head Department of Training Dr. Shahid Rafi, course Incharge Dr. Ahmed Hammad, Associate Coordinator Syed Wahed Ahmed, Faculty members and officers of the academy.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President International Islamic University (IIU) was the chief guest of the ceremony. He lauded significant role of ‘Aima’ for dissemination of peace and tolerance in the society.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said that intolerance is the cause of uncertainty. He furthered that mosques are the vital places to nullify the negative and false propaganda launched against Islam. He also called upon positive use of social media adding that it can be used as best tool for Dawah.

The IIU president added that ‘Aima’ are the role models and they can play a pivotal role in upbringing the character of youth. Dr. Al-Draiweesh also hailed role of Dawah Academy for organizing 100 training programs.

During the ceremony, Director General, Dawah Academy, Dr. Tahir Mehmood also expressed his views who thanked IIU President and university administration for support. In the end certificates were distributed among the course participants by IIU president.