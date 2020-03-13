Coronavirus issue: Rehman Malik asks govt to close all educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Thursday said the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared coronavirus COVID-19 as a pandemic but we are least pushed and bothered.

“The world has declared health emergency but sadly even the cricket matches in our country are not yet stopped.

Is the financial loss of few cricket businessmen more important than public health”, he questioned while in a media talk with the newsmen here on Thursday.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik asked that can anybody justify this big risk of the outbreak of coronavirus with the entry of 7500 suspects from Iran to Pakistan. He said the government must not play with the health of people but work ways and means to stop the coronavirus to multiply its victims.

He said that all schools, colleges, and universities across the country should be closed and there should also be a complete ban on all sports activities and cricket matches till March 31. “The Section 144 should be imposed to ban gathering of more than 10 persons and the Senate, National Assembly, and Provincial Assemblies sessions should also be called off till March 30,” he said.

He said asked the Government to give up the odd attitude and gear up efforts against the spread of Coronavirus in the country. He said the blame game between provinces and federation on the issue must stop as we need to counter the coronavirus with a responsible attitude. "I feel sorry to note immature statements both from federal government and provincial governments adding that federal and provincial governments must rise above politics and formulate National Action Plan to combat this deadly pandemic," he said. He expressed it is alarming that we have 21 coronavirus patients in Pakistan and an increase in the number of declared cases may take place. He said “we are handling coronavirus carelessly and not according to International desired declared standards”.

He asked how can the parents of the school children make out the difference between normal flue and coronavirus and asking parents in Karachi to stop children with coronavirus to go to school is not understandable and the authority should be sacked for issuing such directions.