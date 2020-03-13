AIMC principal summoned for ignoring court order

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned the principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) in personal capacity for March 26 for ignoring the court order. The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders while hearing a contempt petition filed by AIMC contract employees Junaid Rashid and others.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioners argued before the court that the employees (Grade 1 to 17) were not regularised into service despite the court order. He submitted that the AIMC principal had also stopped salaries of the petitioners for past four months and they were facing hardships due to it.

The court was requested to initiate contempt proceedings against the principal for ignoring the court order. At this, the court summoned the principal for March 26 along with reply while issuing a notice. -