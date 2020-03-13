CM Mahmood Khan wants work on CPEC City Nowshera launched

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Housing Department to complete all the pre-requisites to launch the development work on the CPEC City Nowshera.

He was presiding over a progress review meeting of the Housing Department at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout on Thursday. Minister for Housing Amjad Ali, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed and officials departments concerned attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about different development schemes being undertaken by the Housing Department in the province. While briefing on CPEC City Nowshera project, the meeting was told that payment to the owners of the land is in progress. Briefing about the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Sorizai Peshawar, it was told that a non-ADP Scheme has been prepared and sent to PDWP for consideration.

Physical work on the project is expected to be launched by mid of 2020. Similarly, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Hangu would also be ready for launch by the end of this month. The participants were informed about the progress on construction of high rise flats for government servants at Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar. A PC-I costing Rs. 886.506 million has been approved by PDWP for the construction of 96 flats at Civil Quarters Peshawar. The chief minister termed the CPEC City Nowshera as a flagship project of provincial government and said that no extension in timelines would be given for the implementation of this project. He also directed to ensure progress on all the housing schemes including Naya Pakistan Housing scheme Sorizai.