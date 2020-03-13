Symposium on ‘Intra-Afghan dialogue: a new hope’

Islamabad : Former ambassador Riaz Muhammad Khan has observed that just like many other talks before the Doha Agreement, it is unclear whether this will culminate into something positive.

Ambassador Riaz was speaking at a symposium on ‘Intra-Afghan dialogue: a new hope’ organised here by Islamabad Policy Research Institute.

Riaz Khan hoped that external actors would allow space to Afghan factions to work on their differences.

Former ambassador Ayaz Wazir said that there is mistrust between Afghans themselves, and until all Afghans forego personal interest and make public interest key for political dispensation, it will be difficult to achieve results. He cautioned that Afghan peace process should not be hostage to spoilers’ agenda. There has been a clear disconnect between Taliban and Afghan governments understanding which bridged partially through the post-agreement Joint declaration after addressing the sensitivities of President Ashraf Ghani.

Ayaz Wazir insisted that there should be no interference from Pakistan and whatever the Afghans agree upon Islamabad should be the first to recognise and respect it. Former ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain stressed that Pakistan wants a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, and stressed that no external power should meddle in Afghanistan’s affairs and Afghans should solve their problems in accordance with their own traditions.

Vice-Admiral (r) Khan Hasham bin Saddique, President IPRI, in his address of welcome said that Pakistan wishes to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan that is essential for economic integration and prosperity of the region. He hoped that Intra-Afghan dialogue will lead to establishment of a consensus of political dispensation in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Afghanistan.