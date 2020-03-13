Karachi to have PSL-5 matches without crowd

KARACHI: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 received a huge blow when on Thursday it was announced that the upcoming Karachi-leg matches of the marquee domestic event will be held in front of the empty National Stadium here due to fear of deadly coronavirus.

“Following advice from the Sindh government late Thursday afternoon the PCB has made a decision to stage the upcoming Karachi HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches in front of empty National Stadium,” the PCB said on Thursday.

“The decision will be enforced from Friday, March 13. The Board said that the precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the spectators, players, officials and media.

“The decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the National Stadium.

In addition, immediate families of the competing players and player support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend matches,” the Board said.

In addition to this, the PCB has decided the sides will not be required to shake hands with each other or opposition in the lead up to and during the matches and use a fist bump/verbal greeting instead.

“Health and safety is paramount and takes precedence over cricket. The PCB takes the health and safety of its players, spectators, officials, media, service providers and security personnel very seriously,” the PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said. “With regards to the remaining fixtures in Lahore, we are already in contact with the Punjab Government and will take on board its advisory in relation to the Lahore matches,” the official added.

“With regards to the refunding of tickets this will be in line with the ticketing policy and will be refunded through TCS and www.yayvo.com. Details in this regard will be shared in due course.”