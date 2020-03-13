Ammad, Nasir, Zahir, Waqas in semis

KARACHI: Ammad Fareed, Nasir Iqbal, Zahir Shah, and Waqas Mehboob reached the semi-finals of $1500 Sindh Open Squash Circuit-4 at Sind Rangers Squash Complex here on Thursday.

In the quarter-finals of men’s events, Amaad thrashed Saeed Abdul 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 in 16 minutes and Nasir smashed Noor Zaman 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 in 20 minutes.

Waqas beat Salman Saleem 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 in 35 minutes and Zahir defeated Farhan Hashmi 13-11, 11-9, 11-4 in 38 minutes.

Ammad will now face Waqas and Nasir is up against Zahir in the semi-finals of this PSA Satellite Tour.

In the first round, Amaad beat Abdul Qadir 11-8, 11-3, 11-4; Nasir beat Bilal Zakir 11-1, 11-3, 11-6; Farhan Hashmi beat Hassan Raza 13-11, 11-4, 12-10; Salman Saleem beat M Farhan 11-5, 11-8, 11-8; Saeed beat Abdul Moeiz 12-10, 11-6, 11-6; Noor Zaman beat Zeeshan Zeb 7-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7; Waqas beat Faizan Khan 11-4, 11-9, 11-2; and Zahir beat Haseeb Taj 11-3, 11-6, 12-10.