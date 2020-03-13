Ammad, Nasir, Zahir, Waqas in semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ammad Fareed, Nasir Iqbal, Zahir Shah, and Waqas Mehboob reached the semi-finals of $1500 Sindh Open Squash Circuit-4 at Sind Rangers Squash Complex here on Thursday.
In the quarter-finals of men’s events, Amaad thrashed Saeed Abdul 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 in 16 minutes and Nasir smashed Noor Zaman 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 in 20 minutes.
Waqas beat Salman Saleem 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 in 35 minutes and Zahir defeated Farhan Hashmi 13-11, 11-9, 11-4 in 38 minutes.
Ammad will now face Waqas and Nasir is up against Zahir in the semi-finals of this PSA Satellite Tour.
In the first round, Amaad beat Abdul Qadir 11-8, 11-3, 11-4; Nasir beat Bilal Zakir 11-1, 11-3, 11-6; Farhan Hashmi beat Hassan Raza 13-11, 11-4, 12-10; Salman Saleem beat M Farhan 11-5, 11-8, 11-8; Saeed beat Abdul Moeiz 12-10, 11-6, 11-6; Noor Zaman beat Zeeshan Zeb 7-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7; Waqas beat Faizan Khan 11-4, 11-9, 11-2; and Zahir beat Haseeb Taj 11-3, 11-6, 12-10.
KARACHI: Ammad Fareed, Nasir Iqbal, Zahir Shah, and Waqas Mehboob reached the semi-finals of $1500 Sindh Open Squash Circuit-4 at Sind Rangers Squash Complex here on Thursday.
In the quarter-finals of men’s events, Amaad thrashed Saeed Abdul 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 in 16 minutes and Nasir smashed Noor Zaman 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 in 20 minutes.
Waqas beat Salman Saleem 11-8, 11-7, 12-10 in 35 minutes and Zahir defeated Farhan Hashmi 13-11, 11-9, 11-4 in 38 minutes.
Ammad will now face Waqas and Nasir is up against Zahir in the semi-finals of this PSA Satellite Tour.
In the first round, Amaad beat Abdul Qadir 11-8, 11-3, 11-4; Nasir beat Bilal Zakir 11-1, 11-3, 11-6; Farhan Hashmi beat Hassan Raza 13-11, 11-4, 12-10; Salman Saleem beat M Farhan 11-5, 11-8, 11-8; Saeed beat Abdul Moeiz 12-10, 11-6, 11-6; Noor Zaman beat Zeeshan Zeb 7-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7; Waqas beat Faizan Khan 11-4, 11-9, 11-2; and Zahir beat Haseeb Taj 11-3, 11-6, 12-10.