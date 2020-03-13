Jaffer powers Pakistan to emphatic win in Over-50 World Cup

KARACHI: All-rounder Jaffer Qureshi powered Pakistan to an emphatic 173-run victory over Namibia in the opening match of the Over-50 World Cup at the Western Province Cricket Club Ground in Cape Town, South Africa, the other day.

All the 12 participating teams got into action on the opening day as hosts South Africa hammered Wales by 193 runs, defending champions Australia routed Zimbabwe by six wickets, England overwhelmed debutants India by eight wickets, New Zealand overpowered West Indies by 36 runs and Canada surprised Sri Lanka by five wickets.

All-round brilliance of Jaffer played the key role in getting favourites Pakistan, who finished runners-up in the inaugural tournament a couple of years ago in Australia, off to a winning start in the competition. He followed up his unbeaten knock of 69 with an effective and economical spell of six overs which earned him the Man-of-the-Match award.

Pakistan, who won the toss, lost wickets at regular intervals as opener Sajid Ali (27 off 23 balls), skipper Ghaffar Kazmi (26 off 29 balls) and Mahmood Hamid (24 off 45 balls) failed to convert their starts into big knocks.

Dee Thakur rocked the middle-order with a spell of three for 19 off nine overs but Pakistan bounced back through half centuries by Azhar Khan and Jaffer.

While Azhar batted cautiously for his 50 off 71 balls with four boundaries, left-handed Jaffer blasted three sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 69 off 70 balls. Raja Arshad Hayat contributed 32 off 27 balls as Pakistan posted 262 for eight in the allotted 45 overs.

The Pakistan bowlers and fielders were all over Namibia from the outset. Spearheading the attack, medium-pacer Muhammad Javed was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 18 off eight overs.

Left-arm spinner Jaffer proved almost unplayable as he conceded only eight runs in his spell of six overs during which he picked up a couple of wickets. Fawad Barry also took two wickets, while Asif Hayat, Imtiaz Tarar and Zafar Ali got a wicket each as Namibia were bundled out for 89 in 30.4 overs with Abraham Buitendag (21 off 40 balls) being their top scorer.

The 15-member Pakistan squad, sponsored by Quetta Gladiators, has been placed in the Group B alongwith England, South Africa, Wales, India and Namibia. They will take on India in their next match.

Earlier a grand function was organized by the South African Veterans Cricket Association (SAVCA) which was attended by all the participating teams. Former South African greats, Barry Richards, Mike Procter, Graeme Pollock and David Richardson also graced the occasion.