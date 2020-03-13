SHC bars private schools from charging parents under different heads

The Sindh High Court on Thursday restrained private schools from receiving funds from parents in the name of different programmes.

Hearing a petition against an increase in the tuition fee by a private school in the PECHS area, a division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar inquired of the director of private schools as to why the private schools were receiving funds and fees in the name of different programmes.

The petitioners submitted that the private school was charging higher tuition fees and receiving funds in the name of sports, books and other programmes in violation of the Supreme Court judgment that barred the private schools from increasing their tuition fees by more than 5 per cent.

The court observed that private schools were charging fees in the name of sports, photostat copies and other programmes, which, it said, was unjustified.

It took exception to the director of private schools, asking why action was not being taken against private schools which were not complying with the Supreme Court order.