NAVTTC plans quality assurance in TVET

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is setting up an Internationally Acceptable Accreditation System to ensure growth and quality in the TVET sector of Pakistan.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar appreciated the steps taken by NAVTTC for improving the quality of TVET institutes of the country.

“Accreditation process would be helpful in identifying the best TVET institutes across the country where quality training would be imparted to our youth at par with international standards,” he added.

While addressing the 15th meeting of NAVTTC - TVET Accreditation & Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC) held at NAVTTC HQs Islamabad today, he urged the selection of TVET institutes should be transparent and based on merit.

Usman Dar said the government’s prime objective is to equip our youth with modern technological skills and help them become productive citizens of the country.

The Executive Director, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr. Nasir Khan has stressed upon the need to expedite the process of accreditation of TVET Institutes in the country to bring quality culture in TVET Sector of Pakistan so that the employability of our youth as per National and International Industry’s requirements can be ensured.

Over the past few years, NAVTTC has evolved procedures and criteria for assessment of quality of TVET institutes against appropriate benchmarks.