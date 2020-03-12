GCU holds event to revive tradition of Daastan Goi

LAHORE:To rediscover the art of Daastan Goi (storytelling), the Safdar Mir English Literary Circle (SMELC) of Government College University, Lahore, held a graceful event titled ‘Shab-e-Daastan’ at the university’s Amphitheatre.

The function that was held in the evening also included performances and dramatic enactments based on folk stories and dastans from the multi-cultural landscape of the subcontinent and beyond, whereas, the venue was offering a mesmerising ambiance with traditional rugs and soft lights.

Talking to the media, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the event was aimed at reviving and celebrating the tradition of oral storytelling as a form of human communication wherein knowledge, art, ideas and cultural material were received, preserved and transmitted orally from one generation to another.

The event opened with a concept note presented by SMELC Adviser Ms Mahrukh Nishat who shed light on the importance of reviving the lost culture and traditions of oral folklore and dastan in the subcontinent. The first performance of the event was based on an excerpt of Dastan Amir Hamza which was delivered by MPhil English Literature student Muhammad Ali. It was followed by a Ghazal sung by Awais Nekokara. The Urdu part was followed by Heer Ranjha delivered by Hafiz Amir and Ali Haider. The exhilarating tone of the piece was maintained by the performers.

The soulfulness was continued through Mian Muhammad Bukhsh’s Saif-ul-Maluk presented by Hafiz Shakeel. It was followed by a remarkable reenactment of the legend of Hamlet from a female perspective presented by Eesha Raazia. With these dastans and folklores, the evening entered into a more somber tone with a medley of songs from Amna and Rumaysa, assisted by Awais Nekokara.

The VC expressed pleasure at the remarkable response of the audience to this event, saying that such activities would make revival of this lost culture possible.

Nominated: A meeting of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Academic Council chaired by PGMI Principal Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar unanimously approved a resolution and nominated Prof Agha Shabbir Ali as Professor Emeritus.

While addressing a farewell ceremony held in honour of Professor Agha Shabbir Ali, the PGMI principal called Prof Agha Shabbir Ali proud of PGMI, Amir Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital, saying that during his career he served humanity and promoted medical education and the modern way of treating children with integrity, duty recognition and understanding of national duty.

Prof Alfreed Zafar conferred a lifetime achievement award upon Aga Shabbir Ali on behalf of the faculty members.

Prof Agha Shabbir Ali said that the respect and esteem given to him by the faculty members, administrative staff and other staff of Lahore General Hospital and PGMI in his professional life is a memorable asset to him.

BA/BSc roll number slips: Punjab University has uploaded on the PU’s website the roll number slips of BA/BSc Part-I & II, BA/BSc Part-II (special category) and BA (Hearing Impaired) annual examination 2020 for private and late college students, while regular students can collect their roll no slips from their colleges.

result: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of LLB (three years) and (5 years) Part-I, II & III supplementary examination 2019.