Bangladesh confirm cricket dates despite coronavirus

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday confirmed they will go on tour to play Ireland and that Australia will visit in June.

A number of sporting events have been called off or postponed worldwide over recent days because of concerns over the new coronavirus. The Bangladesh Cricket Board said that they will play three ODIs against Ireland in Belfast on May 14, 16 and 19.

Four T20 games against Ireland would then be played in England, at the Oval on May 22, Chelmsford on May 24, Bristol on May 27 and Edgbaston on May 29. The first Test against Australia will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from June 11-15 and the second in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from June 19-23.