Women’s Day marked at City School

Islamabad : Significance of mental well-being was highlighted at an event organized by The City School Capital Campus to celebrated International women's day.

Managed by the school's Mental Health Awareness Society, the event was well received by the students as well as the faculty leaving a lasting impact on each individual. The guest speaker, Dr. Maryam Hashim Mubashar, consultant psychiatrist currently working in Sahiwal Medical College and Allied Hospital, delivered the lecture.

The speaker stressed for giving right importance to both women's rights and mental health, and highlighted the powerful correlation existing between the two. The event also featured a video tribute to the women who have been an inspiration to the women. There was also an informative panel discussion followed by a question and answer session in which influential panelists spoke on mental health as well as gender issues.