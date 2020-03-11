close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
Newsdesk
March 11, 2020

China's province starts 'health code' to kick off travel

World

N
Newsdesk
March 11, 2020

SHANGHAI: China’s Hubei province said on Tuesday it will implement a “health code” mobile phone-based monitoring system to start allowing people to travel within the province, as it tries to resume normal activities after the coronavirus outbreak. The statement, published on the government’s website, said the move was aimed at promoting the resumption of work and production in the province. State media earlier on Tuesday reported that Hubei, which is at the epicenter of the outbreak, was studying plans to allow people in areas at a medium- or low-risk of contracting the coronavirus to start traveling.

