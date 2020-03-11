Quality assurance in TVET planned

Islamabad:The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is setting up an Internationally Acceptable Accreditation System to ensure growth and quality in the TVET sector of Pakistan.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar appreciated the steps taken by NAVTTC for improving the quality of TVET institutes of the country. “Accreditation process would be helpful in identifying the best TVET institutes across the country where quality training would be imparted to our youth at par with international standards,” he added.

While addressing the 15th meeting of NAVTTC - TVET Accreditation & Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC) held at NAVTTC HQs Islamabad today, he urged the selection of TVET institutes should be transparent and based on merit. Usman Dar said the government’s prime objective is to equip our youth with modern technological skills and help them become productive citizens of the country.

The Executive Director, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr. Nasir Khan has stressed upon the need to expedite the process of accreditation of TVET Institutes in the country to bring quality culture in TVET Sector of Pakistan so that the employability of our youth as per National and International Industry’s requirements can be ensured.

Over the past few years, NAVTTC has evolved procedures and criteria for assessment of quality of TVET institutes against appropriate benchmarks. TVET Accreditation & Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC) aims to facilitate national and international comparability and recognition of institutions, programmes and degrees as laid down in National Vocational Qualification Framework.

The committee will review reports of around 100 TVET institutes from all over the country to grant accreditation. “I hope this exercise, in the longer run, will help the students, parents, and employers in making a judicious choice among competing TVET institutions and their programs on the basis of quality assurance,” Dr. Khan said.

Mian Waqas Masud from Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry chaired the meeting. He appreciated the work done for accreditation of institutes in a very short time by the NAVTTC team and said that it will create public trust in institutions for imparting quality training and will enhance workforce mobility and employability in the country.

Director General (AC&C) NAVTTC Muqeemul Islam said that “NAVTTC aims to enhance the quality of TVET institutes, their capability to deliver TVET programmes and to support TVET institutes to set up their own internal quality assurance processes to sustain quality development”.