close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

Nasir wins third PSA title in a week

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 11, 2020

KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal won third PSA title in a week as he won Malka Foods Sindh Open Squash Circuit-III at SR Squash Complex here on Tuesday. In men’s final, Nasir defeated Ammad Fareed 11-3, 11-2, 11-7 in 24 minutes.

Earlier, Amaad beat Waqas Mehboob 11-4, 11-3, 8-11, 11-8 and Nasir smashed Zahir Shah 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 in the semi-finals. Waqas Ahmed of High Rise Academy distributed prizes among the winners of PSA Satellite Tour.

Latest News

More From Sports