Nasir wins third PSA title in a week

KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal won third PSA title in a week as he won Malka Foods Sindh Open Squash Circuit-III at SR Squash Complex here on Tuesday. In men’s final, Nasir defeated Ammad Fareed 11-3, 11-2, 11-7 in 24 minutes.
Earlier, Amaad beat Waqas Mehboob 11-4, 11-3, 8-11, 11-8 and Nasir smashed Zahir Shah 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 in the semi-finals. Waqas Ahmed of High Rise Academy distributed prizes among the winners of PSA Satellite Tour.
