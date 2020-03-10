Army officer martyred as terror bid foiled in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: An Army officer embraced martyrdom, as Pakistan Army foiled a terrorbid in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, killing two most-wanted militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.

The intelligence-based operation was launched against terrorists who were hiding near Tank area of Dera Ismail Khan, said the media wing of the military. “As soon as troops cordoned (off) the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation, two terrorists were killed. In intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said, adding: “During sanitisation operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from terrorist hideout.”

The martyred officer, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, was a resident of Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltistan. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the security forces for conducting a successful operation in Tank. He paid tribute to Col Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, who laid down his life for the motherland, saying the entire nation was cognisant of the sacrifices rendered by security forces personnel. The Premier prayed for the departed soul. He said Pakistan was witnessing peace due to the efforts of the security forces.