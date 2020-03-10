KMU, IRNUM sign MoU for students clinical training

The Khyber Medical University-Institute of Paramedical Sciences (KMU-IPMS) and Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (IRNUM), Peshawar, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which clinical training would be imparted to the students of BS-paramedical sciences at the IRNUM hospital.

The MoU signed by the KMU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid and Director IRNUM Dr Akif Khan, is meant to train the future medical manpower for the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country as well.

According to the MoU, the KMU-IPMS students of 5th, 6th and 8th semesters would receive clinical training in the nuclear medicine and radiotherapy fields at the IRNUM hospital. The maximum duration of the MoU would be of five years but extendable on mutual consent by both the parties.

The IRNUM would be responsible to provide a conducive environment to the students of KMU-IPMS for the clinical training programme. The IRNUM would nominate a focal person for managing and facilitating the training business and faculty members and others during the training.

Clinical training of fall semester would start from first week of September and end in the last week of December. Similarly, the clinical training of spring semester would start from the first week of February and end in the last week of May every year.

The faculty members from both the institutions would assess clinical training. The Khyber Medical University-Institute of Paramedical Sciences would also nominate a focal person for the coordination and managing the training programme in a proper way to produce skilled professionals. A joint committee comprising of focal persons would resolve the issues if any.