PM inaugurates Under-21 Games in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Imran Khan highlighted the importance of sports for the wellbeing of youths. He emphasised on the importance of the positivity behind the organised sports participation, saying that positive aspects of athletic sports participation had a very deep meaning in his life. “Life is synonymous with competition and sports teach one engagement in healthy and positive competitions,” he said, adding sports teaches the value of victory.

“Had I not been a sportsman and not learnt how to compete, I would not have been aware of the value of competition,” he said. “Had I not played sports, I would have surrendered 22 years ago,” the prime minister added. The prime minister said the country was passing through a difficult time but assured the nation that the government would soon overcome the situation. The system has already been put in place in each sector to facilitate the people, he added.

Imran Khan told the athletes that being sportspersons, they had been trained to face difficult situations with bravery. “I hope you would serve the country in a better way and with great enthusiasm because youngsters are the future builder of the nation and very soon Pakistan would become a prosperous country,” he said. He expressed the hope that new talent would emerge due to such competitions.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Minorities Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, CM’s Adviser on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary Sports Khushal Khan, Managing Director Tourism Corporation Junaid Khan, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Sports KP (Female) Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present. The FC Band and folk dances and singers Irfan Khan and Karan Khan enthralled the athletes and spectators.

It is for the first time that such a big sports event is being held at the provincial level. The winners and runners-up will be awarded handsome cash prizes, besides being monthly stipends to the medallists and top three position holders. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Games are being organized at the tehsil, district and regional levels. Currently, the second phase is being held with 7,000 athletes taking part in 13 games for men and 10 games for women. Around 26,000 athletes would participate in 32 games for men and 27 for women at all levels.