201 domestic consumers caught stealing gas

LAHORE: The task force set up by Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) during its crackdown on gas thieves in Peshawar city and suburbs of Karak and Bannu disconnected 274 illegal connections along with uprooting 1350 feet associated pipe. According to SNGPL spokesperson, suspected domestic/commercial meters have been replaced and 201 legal domestic consumers have been caught stealing gas through direct use/meter tampering against which theft volume of 7.5 MMCF has been detected. As many as two FIRs have been registered and request for the third one against gas theft has been lodged in police station concerned. SNGPL Task Force conducted successful operations against gas theft in the following areas of Peshawar city including suburbs Bazidkhel, Masezai, Larama, Charsadda Road, Hazarkhwani, Surezai, Urmar, Regi, Marozai, Sarband, Achini, Kohat Road, Bara Road, Palosi, Tehkal, Jamrud Road, GT Road, Landi Arbab, Abdara, Pawaki, Warsak Road, Sufaid Sang, Mulazai, suburbs of Bannu and Karak. During regular UFGC/operations activities in Peshawar, the engineers and teams faced manhandling by gas thieves in Larama Charsadda Road while disconnecting direct connections. Request for an FIR has been submitted in police station concerned.