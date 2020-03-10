Punjab CM Usman Buzdar forms body on welfare of minorities

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to constitute a special committee to deal with the minorities’ welfare.

The chief minister stated this while chairing a meeting about development projects and minorities’ welfare at his office. The minority members of the provincial assembly presented their proposals.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said the government would take all minorities along and they would be given equal share for inclusive development. He pointed out that Holi and Diwali grants were being given for the first time in Punjab.

A sum of Rs7 million had been given as Holi grant to the Hindus and Rs60 million allocated for minority communities, he said. The minority empowerment package of Punjab is a worth-following step for other provinces.

Under this package, gurdwaras, Hindu temples and churches will be repaired and necessary facilities will be provided at the religious places of minority communities, he added. The development projects will be designed after consultation with the representatives of minority communities and their problems will be solved by the government, he concluded.