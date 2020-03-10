28 held during crackdown

Islamabad:As many as 28 persons were held during a crackdown on criminal elements and recovered narcotics stolen bike, kites and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, Secretariat police arrested two accused Arif Butt and Ghulam Hussain and recovered 110-gram hashish and iron punch from their possession respectively. Aabpara police arrested two accused Farhan and Shahzad and recovered 22 bottles wine from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Waqas and recovered 32 bore pistol from him.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Adeel and recovered kites from him. Karachi Company police arrested two accused Jameel and Jamshed and recovered two 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested four accused Faisla, Khan Muhammad, Iftikhar and Pervez for having four 30-bore pistols from their possession. Noon police arrested accused Aftab Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Shalimar police arrested accused Akber for having 180-gram hashish from him while Sabzi Mandi police arrested Alam Zaib and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Nilor police arrested two accused Sheriz and Muhammad Danyal and recovered two pistol from their possession

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Said Kamal and recovered 137-gram hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Faisal and recovered 270-gram hashish while police also arrested accused Saddam.

Lohi Bher police arrested a bike lifter namely Sabbir Hussain and recovered stolen bike from him. Sihala police arrested accused Mamoon Baber and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing those drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.