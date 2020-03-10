Lack of research on disaster risks regretted

Islamabad :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said a lack of association among academia, experts and government in the prior regimes had harmed the climate change ada tation measures of the country.

Addressing the Global Development Workshop organised by the UK-based research organisations here, she said the researchers, experts and environmentalists had failed to produce any convincing research on increasing disaster risks and climate change impacts on the region.

Zartaj Gul said in the previous governments, there had been less attention towards supporting innovative ideas and researches to prevent country from serious impacts of global warming.

She said if there were any researcher doing the purpose then the government offices were least interested to promote such inventions. "Our government had adopted a unique and multi-stakeholder approach to bridge the gap between academia and government for bringing experts and policy makers under one platform," she said.

The minister said the government was supporting all researches and ideas produced to address climate change impacts in the region. "These workshops will help collaborate with the UK-based organizations working on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change. We will use all such forums for the benefit of mankind and achievement of SDGs," she said.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was one of the five global leaders talking about climate change in the chaotic world scenario in terms of environmental degradation and mitigation. Zartaj thanked the experts for participating in the workshops despite coronavirus outbreak in the world.