Govt not afraid of any march, protest: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar held a meeting with former Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and other party delegations.

The governor advised Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and PPP to wait till general elections 2023 and said ‘we cannot be ousted through any protest and march’. Earlier protest march of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman neither brought any change nor will be this time as government is not afraid of such moves. Opposition’s dream of an in-house change will never come true. Prime Minister Imran Khan is rooting out country’s problems. Extension in GSP-Plus status is a great gift by European Parliament for Pakistan, he said.

Abdul Aleem Khan, PTI MNA Ch Tahir Iqbal and other delegations called on the governor at Governor House and discussed with him political situation, government affairs and other issues.

women’s talent :Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar said that women are standing firm to protect their rights.

“We all together will have to play our role in making Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Those committing violence and injustice with women do not deserve any mercy,” she said while addressing a function held in connection with International Women’s Day organised by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Ehsas Programme, and later talking to the media here at Children Library Complex (CLC) on Monday.

She also participated in a walk. Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar, PTI MPA Azma Kardar, Sarwat Shuja, CLC Chairperson Maryum Khokhar, BISP Director General Sagheer Ahmed Merani and a large number of women participated in the event.

Perveen Sarwar said that Pakistani women’s talent is unprecedented in the world, however, there was a need to further empower them, besides providing them employment. “I am glad the federal government is not only providing jobs to women but also overcoming their financial constraints through BISP and Ehsas Programme,” she added.

:p>

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Punjab government had, in principle, decided to present the MTI Act (Reforms) 2019 in the Punjab Assembly, but assured the medical community of redressing their objections vis-à-vis legislation in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, GHA Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb and Dr Khizer Hayat condemned the government for presenting the “controversial” bill in the Punjab Assembly for approval, which they believed, was aimed to privatise hospitals in the province.

“The Punjab government has committed contempt of court because it had earlier given its commitment to the court not to present the bill in the assembly for passage,” they added. The second round of negotiations between the government and GHA will be held on Tuesday (today).