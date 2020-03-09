Four of a family shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A man, his son and two daughters were shot dead in Green Town area on Sunday. Two unidentified bike riders came to the house of Ishaq, one of them entered the house and opened fire at the family members. As a result, Ishaq, his son Abuzar and two daughters - Hansa and Ateeqa - were killed. Police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.
