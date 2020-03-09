7th virus case emerges in Pakistan

KARACHI: A fourth case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Karachi, taking Pakistan’s number of patients to seven.

This was discussed in a meeting of the Taskforce on Coronavirus chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here at the Chief Minister House on Sunday.

Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi told the Chief Minister that the samples of four individuals suspected to have the virus were sent for tests, one of whom was diagnosed as positive. The chief minister directed the health department to isolate the people, including family members who were in contact with the patient. The meeting was also informed that the Sindh health department had tested a total of 107 individuals across the province. Furthermore, the meeting was told the first person to have recovered from COVID-19 was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. At present, 265 people are in quarantine in their homes.

The Chief Minister was told that 300 pilgrims returning from Iran, who were scheduled to reach Sukkur on Sunday, could not leave Taftan and now they would depart for Sukkur on Monday (today).

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure all the pilgrims are checked when they reach Sukkur. “If they all [are] clear they should be allowed to go their homes and if any of the persons has symptoms the passengers of the entire bus should be kept in quarantine,” he ordered the Commissioner Sukkur who joined meeting via video link.

The Commissioner Sukkur said the city has a capacity of keeping 1,024 individuals in quarantine at Sukkur. Electricity, water, sanitation, bedding, food and clothing, regular medical check-ups, testing and screening facilities and counselling have been made available at the Sukkur facility. Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Maher said he has posted 216 police personnel on duty at quarantine centre.

The Chief Minister approved Rs30 million for the Sukkur quarantine centre and vowed to provide more funds, if and when required.