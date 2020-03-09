CTF’s cop was among robbers, police source

ISLAMABAD: Major breakthrough reportedly revealed here on Sunday following the Saturday's run and firing incident in I-8 Markaz, in which three persons were killed including a cop involved in the robbery, police sources said.

One of the dacoits, identified as Mohammad Ashfaq was police official and attached with Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) as constable. He was hailing from Bannu and joined Islamabad Territory Police in 2017, the police sources told The News.

Ashraf was shot dead in firing of police when he was escaping cross fire with police following the robbery in I-8 Markaz of Islamabad. Mystery shrouded the identity of other two dacoits who fled away following the cross fire with police on Saturday evening as it is being anticipated that they are also part of police.

It has been learnt that Ashraf who was shot dead in firing of police when he was running to escape police after robbery has been serving in Counter Terrorism Force in Islamabad and reportedly was accomplice in robberies after doing his job with CTF.

On the other side, IG Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulifqar Khan taking notice of the firing incident and reportedly involvement on part of Islamabad police personnel in the robbery suspended Line Officer and Moharar of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF).

To probe the entire scenario, inquiry committee has also been constituted in heading of AIG (General) Haroon Joyya to probe the involvement issue of CTF staffer in the robberies. The inquiry committee also includes SP Counter Terrorism Force Farooq Amjad Buttar and SP Special Branch Liaquat Hayat Niazi.

The inquiry committee will present it's report to IG about involvement of police officials in robberies and about identity of the other two robbers who fled away after cross fire with police on Saturday evening.

Dead body of the CTF personnel Ashraf and two other citizens was handed over to their kin here on Sunday for burial while police has been assigned to ensure arrest of other two to robbers who ran away police arrest.

It has also been learnt that some senior police officials making endeavours to hide reality of the entire incident, the police sources indicated.