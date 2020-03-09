Gang of ATM robbers busted

Ag APP

Rawalpindi: Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in looting people taking money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the jurisdiction of New Town Police Station during a fire exchange.

Police spokesman informed that the arrested person has been identified as Sajid Iqbal Bangash, active member of the gang while his accomplice Naveed who was injured during firing with police party, fled from the scene.

Police also recovered weapons used in crime. In the initial report, police said the culprits were involved in dozens of robberies in the area of Waris Khan. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team for arresting such anti-social elements, adding that it is the prime duty of police to protect lives and properties of people.