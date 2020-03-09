Economic justice for women demanded

MULTAN: Rights activists on Sunday demanded economic justice for women at all levels. They demanded this during the Aurat March rally started from Chowk Nawan Shehr and culminated at Multan Press Club.

A large number of civil society activists, students from various universities and others participated in the Aurat March.

The participants were carrying placards and banners and chanted slogans for the protection of the rights of the women. The activists demanded freedom of expression and gender equality.

Speaking on the occasion, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan council member Nazir Ahmed Malik demanded promotion of socio-political and economic autonomy of women.

Awami Workers Party Seraiki Wasaib president Farhat Abbas rejected the IMF oriented policies and cuts in budgets and demanded the government curb growing inflation and bringing considerable reduction in the prices of commodities. He demanded minimum wages should be fixed at Rs 40, 000 and the wages should be free from gender biases.

Women Rights Association president Shaista Bokhari demanded effective implementation of harassment prevention laws at workplace to end the exploitation of daily wagers from contractors.

The government should ban all those illegal practices prevailing in all the provinces through effective enactment of laws and stern action be guaranteed against violators, she added.

Brick Kiln Association president Muhammad Hussain demanded the government ensure complete protection of bricks kiln workers, daily wagers and tenants from physical torture and financial exploitation.

Awami Workers Party activist Dilawar Abbas demanded the government declare 18 years as minimum age for marriage and dowry and other demands should be declared illegal.