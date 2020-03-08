PM Imran Khan briefed on steps for locust control in KP

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Saturday that no damage to crops by locust anywhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been reported yet and that the situation was in complete control.

Briefing the prime minister through video conferencing, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his team members said that emergency had been declared in seven high risk districts of the province and overall 55 teams had been deployed for round-the-clock surveillance and control of locust in these areas.

The prime minister was told that 24 different camps had also been established in the high risk areas and maximum number of human resource and logistics deployed. It was said that 11,754 hectors area had been declared affected.

It was informed that the provincial government had put in place its Locust Surveillance and Control strategy well in time, approved an emergency fund of Rs50 million and launched a mass scale awareness campaign for educating the local farmers.