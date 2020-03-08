9 injured in blast near Levies Lines in Chaman

CHAMAN: At least nine persons were injured after an explosion occurred near the Levies Lines in an area here.

The blast took place on Taj Road located just a few kilometers from the country’s border with Afghanistan.

The blast was directed at the Levies Risaldar Maj Naseebullah who remained safe. He was traveling in his car along with his security guards when the explosion occurred. The bomb was planted in a motorcycle according to initial information.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies reached and cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, officials of bomb disposable squad rushed to the spot and started gathering exploded fragments to ascertain the type and intensity of the explosion.

The impact of the blast broke the windows of nearby shops and vehicles the police officials added.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the bomb blast.

In a statement, Shahwani said emergency had been imposed at the Chaman hospital to provide immediate relief to the injured.

He said Chaman tehsildar and a Levies risaldar were targeted in the attack. Both of them, Shahwani said, suffered minor injuries. Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed relevant officials to submit a report on the blast.