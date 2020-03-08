It’s not time to open new fronts, Shujaat tells Fazl

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain in a telephonic conversation with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said: “We should not open new fronts in the country this time as the country needs your guidance in the difficulties it is confronted with.” “You are a son of a great father who had participated in movements for strengthening the country and he was a great leader,” Shujat said and added. “You often in your speeches refer to Amanat Ali Aur Salamat Ali. On this, we would talk in detail when I come to Islamabad and find a solution to this. The nation has given us a trust (Amanat) that we should continue efforts together for getting problems of people solved.”