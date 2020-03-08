close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

It’s not time to open new fronts, Shujaat tells Fazl

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain in a telephonic conversation with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said: “We should not open new fronts in the country this time as the country needs your guidance in the difficulties it is confronted with.” “You are a son of a great father who had participated in movements for strengthening the country and he was a great leader,” Shujat said and added. “You often in your speeches refer to Amanat Ali Aur Salamat Ali. On this, we would talk in detail when I come to Islamabad and find a solution to this. The nation has given us a trust (Amanat) that we should continue efforts together for getting problems of people solved.”

Latest News

More From Top Story