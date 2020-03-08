Chilly weather as no let-up in rain

Islamabad : Rain coupled with strong winds lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday causing low temperatures in the last days of the winter season.

The intermittent rain, which fell amid overcast skies, threw traffic out of gear on major roads, especially in Rawalpindi.

Many roads and streets, especially in low-lying areas, faced water-logging. Many motorcyclists were seen pull over under trees and bridges for cover, while many automobiles broke down on waterlogged roads and thus, causing traffic jams. There're tailbacks at many places with the traffic cops struggling to regulate the movement of vehicles.

The weathermen forecast rain on Sunday as well.

The minimum temperature recorded in the twin cities in the day was 10 degree Centigrade.

According to the Met Office, widespread rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms were reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Sunday, more intermittent rain with snowfall on high hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad's Zero Point area got 16 millimetres rain, Airport and Saidpur 15mm and Bokra and Golra 9mm, and Rawalpindi's Shamsabad and Chaklala areas 10 and nine millimetres respectively.