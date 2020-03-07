LHC orders TV channels to run public service message to preserve water

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed all TV channels to run public service messages for water preservation. The court was hearing a case regarding implementation of Judicial Water Commission report. The LHC also ordered the authorities concerned to withdraw the transfer orders of Judicial Water Commission officials and warned that contempt of court action will be taken in case its orders were not implemented. Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the Judicial Water Commission has saved lakhs of gallons of water. The court asked the government law officer to help the court on how can the TV channels run information about the steps taken by the Judicial Water Commission.