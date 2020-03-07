JIT formed over death of journalist

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on the request from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to ascertain the actual facts behind the death of journalist Aziz Memon.

The members are Additional 1G Hyderabad Range, Chairman and Head of the Committee while the members are Senior Superintendent of Police, District Naushehro Feroze, SSP District Shaheed Benazirabad, representative of IB (not below the rank of deputy director), representative of Special Branch, Dr. Ikramud Din Ujjan, Dean Basic Medical Sciences, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akbar Qazi, Chairman Department of Forensics Sciences and Toxicology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Senior Research Officer, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and Dr. Bansidhar, Police Surgeon, Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad.

The JIT may seek assistance or co-opt any member(s) from any other agency and department, if required.

The JIT shall investigate and examine and interrogate the matter within 15 days and submit its report to this department within a week’s time at the end of interrogation period i.e. 15 days.